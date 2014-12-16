Memphis 81, North Carolina Central 47: Trahson Burrell scored a game-high 15 points as the host Tigers crushed the Eagles.

Austin Nichols finished with 14 points and seven rebounds and Shaq Goodwin added 11 points and eight rebounds for Memphis (4-4), which shot 51.7 percent from the floor. Nick King scored six points and grabbed a career-high nine rebounds for the Tigers, who finished with a 47-23 rebounding edge.

Jeremiah Ingram scored 11 points, Anthony McDonald tallied nine and Dante Holmes added eight points and three assists for North Carolina Central (6-5), which lost for just the second time in its last seven games. The Eagles shot just 29.8 percent from the floor, including 1-of-15 from 3-point range

Memphis, coming off an embarrassing 73-55 home loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday that saw the Tigers turn the ball over 23 times, wasted little time taking control, bolting to a 9-0 lead in the first three minutes and a 25-8 advantage after a little more 11 minutes. Memphis broke the game open with a 12-0 run a few minutes later that included a pair of 3-pointers by Kedren Johnson that boosted the lead to 37-10 en route to a 42-18 halftime advantage.

North Carolina Central twice got as close as 23 points early in the second half but the Tigers squashed any hopes of a Eagles’ comeback with a 12-0 run to increase their lead to 37 points with a little over 12 minutes to go. Memphis led by as many as 39 points down the stretch

GAME NOTEBOOK: Memphis improved to 180-23 all-time at the FedEx Forum, the most homecourt wins at the Division I level by any team since 2004-05. ... The Tigers, who came in ranked 281st in the NCAA in assists (10.9), finished with a season-high 19. ... Memphis finished with a 50-24 edge in points in the paint.