Preview: North Carolina Central at North Carolina

North Carolina hosts North Carolina Central in the season opener Friday, in a matchup of two teams from the Tar Heel State whose seasons ended to Iowa State in the NCAA tournament last spring. But that is where the similarities end as the sixth-ranked Tar Heels aim for a deep postseason run behind national player-of-the-year candidate Marcus Paige. The junior guard averaged 17.5 points last season while leading the ACC in free-throw percentage, earned conference preseason player-of-the-year honors and is the key to North Carolina advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time in four seasons.

But North Carolina needs more from those surrounding Paige, starting with sophomore center Kennedy Meeks (7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds) and junior forward Brice Johnson, who has added 40 pounds to his 6-foot-9 frame the past two years. Starting quickly also will be a big focal point after North Carolina opened 11-7 before winning 12 games in a row. The Eagles won 28 games a season ago and captured the MEAC championship, the program’s first conference title since 1950, but lost conference player of the year Jeremy Ingram.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (2013-14: 28-6): The Eagles will be hard-pressed to replace Ingram’s 20.8 points per game, with senior forward Jordan Parks the top returning scorer (10.1 points while shooting 65.9 percent from the field). North Carolina Central was picked to repeat as MEAC champions in the conference’s preseason poll, with Parks earning first-team honors. Senior forward Karamo Jawara averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds a season ago.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (2013-14: 24-10): Paige is a dynamic talent who shot 87.7 percent from the free-throw line and averaged 4.2 assists a year ago, while raising his field-goal shooting percentage from 35 percent to 44 percent. North Carolina will look for better shooting from the 3-point line (the returners other than Paige combined to make 12 3-pointers last season) and the free-throw line, where the Tar Heels shot 62.6 percent. North Carolina faces a rigorous pre-conference schedule which includes games with Butler, top-ranked Kentucky and No. 20 Ohio State.

TIP-INS

1. The Tar Heels have won 20 or more games 41 times in the past 44 seasons.

2. North Carolina is picked second in the ACC preseason poll behind Duke.

3. Paige scored in double figures in 14 of his final 16 games.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 84, North Carolina Central 62