Preview: North Carolina Central at Wichita State

Wichita State attempts to continue the best start in school history when it hosts North Carolina Central on Sunday. The No. 9 Shockers are coming off back-to-back victories over SEC foes Tennessee and Alabama and appear primed to remain unbeaten as they enter Missouri Valley Conference play in early January. After the contest against the Eagles, Wichita State closes its nonconference schedule against Davidson on Dec. 29.

North Carolina Central beat Winthrop in its last outing and its two defeats this season have come against Cincinnati and IUPUI. The Eagles have held three opponents under 50 points but will be hard-pressed to have similar success against the Shockers, who average 77.1 points per outing. Wichita State forward Cleanthony Early has lived up to his preseason billing as one of the nation’s top players and scored a season-best 26 points in Tuesday’s 72-67 victory over Alabama.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, KS22 (Wichita)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (7-2): Senior guard Jeremy Ingram is an explosive player and recently went over 1,000 career points. Ingram is averaging 23.2 points and gets to the free-throw line more than 11 times per game and ranks 29th in school history with 1,026 points. Point guard Emanuel Chapman averages 7.2 assists and is the school’s all-time leader with 465 for his career, while guard Alfonzo Houston (12.6 points) and forward Jordan Parks (10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds) are solid contributors.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (11-0): Early hit all of his 11 free-throw attempts against Alabama and the big outing raised his season average to a team-high 15.3 points while he also leads the team in rebounding (5.9). Ron Baker averages 14 points, while fellow guards Tekele Cotton and Fred VanVleet (team-best 5.1 assists) each contribute 11.3 points per game. The Shockers have been dominant on the boards, averaging 8.4 per game more than their opponents, and allow only 61 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Baker scored 18 points as the Shockers posted a 71-57 victory over North Carolina Central last season.

2. The victory over Alabama was Marshall’s 150th win as Wichita State coach.

3. Parks is shooting 65.6 percent from the field and leads the Eagles with 11 blocked shots.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 85, North Carolina Central 64