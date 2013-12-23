(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 9 Wichita State 77, North Carolina Central 66: Darius Carter scored a career-best 19 points as the Shockers dispatched of the visiting Eagles to remain unbeaten.

Cleanthony Early added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Fred VanVleet contributed 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Wichita State (12-0). Ron Baker scored 15 points and made three of the Shockers’ seven 3-pointers.

Jeremy Ingram scored a career-best 37 points and made seven 3-pointers for North Carolina Central (7-3). None of his teammates scored more than seven points and all-time school assist leader Emanuel Chapman handed out nine to raise his career count to 474.

The Eagles were within 54-46 after Ingram’s layup with 8:24 remaining before Nick Wiggins hit a 3-pointer and VanVleet converted a three-point play to push the lead back up to 14. North Carolina Central cut its deficit to 70-63 on Chapman’s 3-pointer with 2:19 to play, but Baker’s 3-pointer and Early’s dunk sealed it.

Wichita State used a 15-0 first-half run to open up a 17-point advantage and took a 40-24 lead into the break. A 3-pointer by Ingram with 16:58 left in the game sliced that original 16-point margin in half and signaled that North Carolina Central was intent on staying within range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baker had four steals as the Shockers forced 13 turnovers. … Ingram scored over 30 points for the second time this season, the other being a 36-point outing against Appalachian State on Nov. 22. … Wichita State had 15 offensive rebounds and posted a 37-22 edge on the boards.