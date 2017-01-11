Preview: North Carolina State at Boston College

North Carolina State will try to recover from an embarrassing defeat when they visit Boston College on Wednesday for an ACC clash. The Wolfpack followed up an impressive 26-point win over Virginia Tech with a 107-56 setback at rival North Carolina on Sunday, their second-worst defeat in program history.

"We were bad, we're going to acknowledge that," coach Mark Gottfried told the media. "I was bad. We were all bad. Bad day but the sun will come up tomorrow, and we're going to get ready to play on the road on Wednesday." Among the many bad results in that one were a season-high 26 turnovers, a 50-36 disadvantage on the boards and an ugly 3-of-11 effort at the free-throw line. "I don't even know where to begin," sophomore guard Torin Dorn told reporters after he and two others led the meager offensive output with 11 points apiece. The Eagles opened ACC play with a solid win over Syracuse but dropped a pair in North Carolina last week, first falling at Wake Forest and then suffering a 93-82 loss at then-No. 8 Duke on Saturday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (12-4, 1-2 ACC): Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the other two players with 11 points against the Tar Heels, and he entered Tuesday ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring (19.1), first in assists (6.4) and tied for first in steals (2.2). Junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu had nine rebounds on Sunday and is averaging 10.3 over his last four games. Sophomore Maverick Rowan had 11 points in 19 minutes against North Carolina and was the hero in the previous meeting with Boston College, scoring on a layup at the buzzer to lift the Wolfpack to a 73-72 win at home last March.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (8-8, 1-2): Sophomore Jerome Robinson hit the 20-point plateau for the seventh straight time with 21 against Duke, and he entered Tuesday third in the ACC among scorers with a 20.6 average. Freshman guard Ky Bowman continued his impressive surge with 19 points, giving him an average of 19.9 over the last seven games, and had a basket in the final minute that pulled the improving Eagles to within six after they trailed by as many as 25. "We're not taking any solace in cutting it to six," coach Jim Christian told reporters before referencing three straight empty possessions in the waning moments. "If you want to win, you've got to make those plays."

TIP-INS

1. Wolfpack G Terry Henderson is second on the team in scoring (15.4) but is averaging 6.3 while shooting 30 percent in road games.

2. N.C. State ranks 13th in the ACC in turnovers with 13.9 per game while Boston College is last with 15.8.

3. Bowman has 10 steals in his last five games and Robinson owns 15 over the past seven contests.

PREDICTION: North Carolina State 76, Boston College 73