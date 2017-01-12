EditorsNote: fixes to "45 points" in first graf and "scored 26" in second graf

Boston College rolls over North Carolina State

Jerome Robinson and Ky Bowman, Boston College's talented underclassmen, combined for 45 points to power the Eagles to a 74-66 home ACC victory over North Carolina State on Wednesday night.

Both players entered the game averaging 21 points per game in three league contests and Robinson scored 26 and Bowman 19 as BC raised its record to 9-8, 2-2 in the ACC, where Boston College failed to win a single game last year.

North Carolina State, coming off a 107-56 thrashing at the hands of North Carolina, fell to 12-5, 1-3 in the conference.

Robinson, recording his 13th 2-point game, was 9-for-17 from the floor and added five assists and three rebounds. Bowman, the point guard, was 6-for-10 from the floor and pulled down seven rebounds in the win.

The Eagles, who came into the game shooting just 65 percent from the foul line, went 18-for-19 from the line.

The game featured a matchup of Bowman, and NC State's Dennis Smith, who each won two of the last four ACC rookie of the week honors. Smith led his team with 15 points, while Terry Henderson added 14 and Abdul-Malik Abu scored eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Connar Tava added 13 points and six rebounds and A.J. Turner had 10 points for BC.

NC State's two-game losing streak comes after a 104-78 upset of No. 21 Virginia Tech last week.

State's Markell Johnson left the game in the first half with a shoulder injury but returned.

NC State is home for Georgia Tech Sunday, a day after BC visits Syracuse trying for a sweep of the two-game series between the old Big East rivals. The Eagles defeated the Orange 96-81 at Chestnut Hill on New Year's Day.