Preview: North Carolina State at Clemson

Clemson looks to finish a frustrating regular season with victories over the bottom two teams in the ACC, starting with a visit from North Carolina State on Wednesday night. The Tigers have lost three straight and six of seven after Saturday’s 76-74 setback against No. 17 Florida State while nine of their 12 ACC defeats have come by six points or fewer.

“You feel for the team because you know how hard they’re working and the time they’re putting in,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell told reporters. “It’s painful. It’s hard when you work and put your energy and effort and emotional side of you into all these games, and you don’t get rewarded.” The Tigers, who end the regular season at home against Boston College on Saturday, need to be alert defensively against an N.C. State squad that can score. The Wolfpack boast five players averaging at least 9.7 points and score 78.3 per contest, led by dazzling freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. N.C. State has dropped eight of its last nine games and is 1-2 since it announced coach Mark Gottfried would be fired after the season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (15-15, 4-13 ACC): Smith is scoring 18.7 per game while leading the ACC in assists (6.3) and placing second in steals (2.0) entering Tuesday’s contests. Senior guard Terry Henderson chips in 13.9 points per game and the Wolfpack gets strong contributions from sophomore guard Maverick Rowan (11.9 points) and junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu (11.5, team-high 7.1 rebounds). The majority of N.C. State’s issues are on the other end of the court where they are last in the league in scoring defense (79.8).

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-14, 4-12): Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame, who scored a career-high 33 in the 77-74 loss to the Wolfpack last season, recorded double-doubles in two of the last four contests. Blossomgame (17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds) is the only player averaging at least 11 points, but sophomore guard Marcquise Reed (10.3) has been productive of late while scoring 16 per game over the last four. The Tigers are tied for the top spot in the ACC in turnover margin (plus-3.18) entering Tuesday, but stand 14th in rebounding margin (minus-1.5).

TIP-INS

1. Blossomgame is 15 points behind Dale Davis (1,650) for eighth on the team’s all-time scoring list and needs four rebounds for 800.

2. N.C. State freshman G Markell Johnson scored in double figures two of the last three games after not accomplishing the feat in his first 26 contests.

3. Clemson G Avry Holmes (44.8 percent) and Reed (43.5) are both in the top 10 of the league in 3-point shooting percentage.

PREDICTION: Clemson 76, N.C. State 66