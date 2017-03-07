Preview: North Carolina State vs. Clemson

(Updated: ADJUSTS fifth sentence in top to add who the winner will meet in the next round)

Clemson finished the regular season with a pair of home victories and appears to be in a good frame of mind as it prepares to take on 13th-seeded North Carolina State on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC tournament at Brooklyn, N.Y. The 12th-seeded Tigers suffered through six losses by three or fewer points in league play before knocking off N.C. State and Boston College last week.

“Finally, we were like, ‘You know what? Let’s just go and play and have fun,’” Clemson’s senior guard Avry Holmes told reporters. “And that’s what we’ve been doing.” Coach Brad Brownell said he was proud of his team for “sticking with it” and the Tigers could be dangerous in the tournament if they can gain momentum with a solid victory over the Wolfpack, who have lost nine of their last 10 games after Wednesday's 78-74 setback at Clemson. The winner of this contest will meet Duke on Wednesday and N.C. State is 1-3 since announcing coach Mark Gottfried would be let go after the season, but boasts five players that average at least 9.6 points. Wolfpack leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr. provides 18.5 points and a league-best 6.3 assists per contest and was named ACC Freshman of the Year on Monday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (15-16): The Wolfpack won at Duke on Jan. 23 and appeared to be ready for a run, but they were never good enough defensively while allowing an ACC-most 79.7 points per game. Smith scored just 13 in each of the last two games, but he has ample offensive support from senior guard Terry Henderson (13.9), sophomore guard Maverick Rowan (11.9) and junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu (11.7, team-high 7.0 rebounds). Freshman guard Markell Johnson suffered a knee injury Wednesday and will be a game-time decision.

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-14): The Tigers averaged 80 points in the last two games of the regular season and shot 54.5 percent from the field in Saturday’s 82-68 triumph against Boston College. Senior forward Jaron Blossomgame (17.3 points) leads the way while Holmes (11.0), a senior guard, tops the team with 66 makes from 3-point range and sophomore backcourt mate Shelton Mitchell averaged 14.8 the last four games. Sophomore Marcquise Reed (10.2 points) is also productive while senior center Sidy Djitte leads the team in rebounds (7.3).

TIP-INS

1. Blossomgame boasts 1,668 career points and needs 17 to pass K.C. Rivers for seventh all time at Clemson.

2. Rowan is 9-for-42 from 3-point range in the last nine games since draining eight against Syracuse on Feb. 1.

3. The Tigers are third in the league in turnover margin (plus-2.97) and N.C. State is 13th (minus-1.97).

PREDICTION: Clemson 72, N.C. State 68