Clemson puts end to North Carolina State's season

Jaron Blossomgame and Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points apiece as 12th-seeded Clemson defeated 13th-seeded North Carolina State 75-61 in the first game of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Barclays Center in New York.

Clemson (17-14), which has won three games in a row, will play fifth-seeded Duke (23-8) in Wednesday's second round.

Elijah Thomas added 10 points and Sidy Djitte pulled in 13 rebounds for the Tigers, who kept alive their hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid.

The Wolfpack (15-17) won only one game since late January. The tournament outing marks the last game for NC State coach Mark Gottfried, who was fired late last month but allowed to complete the season with the team.

Maverick Rowan and Abdul-Malik Abu each scored 14 points for NC State, which ended up with an 8-6 ACC Tournament record in Gottfried's six seasons. Terry Henderson added 10 points.

Heralded freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. was limited to seven points for the Wolfpack. He might be headed to the NBA draft, and if so his college career ended on 3-for-12 shooting (0-for-4 on 3-point attempts).

The Tigers held a double-figure lead for most of the second half, extending the margin to 63-47 with about seven minutes remaining.

After two baskets in the game's opening minute, the Wolfpack went almost 10 minutes without a field goal.

Blossomgame had 14 points at the half as the Tigers held a 39-28 lead at the break.

Clemson shot 42.6 percent from the field. NC State was charged with 15 turnovers.

NC State hadn't played since last Wednesday's loss at Clemson.