Preview: North Carolina State at Duke

After playing one of its most impressive halves of the season, No. 18 Duke looks to maintain its positive momentum when it hosts North Carolina State in an ACC matchup on Monday. The Wolfpack have dropped four of their last five games following Saturday's 93-88 home loss to Wake Forest.

The Blue Devils might have experienced a turning point in their season at halftime Saturday, as they recovered from an 11-point deficit to shoot 66.7 percent in the second half and rally for a 70-58 win over visiting Miami. “We got on each other and we decided to sink or swim, and that’s what it was,” Duke forward Amile Jefferson told reporters. “The coaches made a change and they put it on us to be Duke and to represent that name on the front of those shirts we wear.” The Blue Devils have won three straight in the series and nine of the last 11 meetings. The Wolfpack have lost 16 straight at Duke, last winning at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 1995.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (13-7, 2-5 ACC): The Wolfpack can light up the scoreboard, but they’re prone to taking nights off at the defensive end and have allowed opponents to shoot 49.5 percent in their seven losses. Freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. (18.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds) leads five players who average double digits in points and has been terrific defensively, recording 44 steals – an ACC-best 2.2 per game. Backcourt mate Terry Henderson (15 points) and reserve guard Torin Dorn (12.1, 5.5 rebounds) provide two more scoring options on the perimeter, while Abdul-Malik Abu (11.4, 7.3) is the team’s top rebounder.

ABOUT DUKE (15-4, 3-3): The injuries keep coming for the Blue Devils, as guard Grayson Allen (15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists) dislocated his left pinkie finger against Miami - though he should be able to play Monday - and Jefferson (13.1 points, 10.2 rebounds) is playing through the pain of a foot injury but helped lead the comeback against the Hurricanes after watching his team lose two straight while sidelined. Even with the injuries, Duke showed off its depth against Miami with 31 bench points, led by 13 from defensive whiz Matt Jones and 10 from freshman guard Frank Jackson. The Blue Devils are tough to beat when they get that kind of production from their reserves to go along with the usual big numbers from Luke Kennard (19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds) and freshman forward Jayson Tatum (16.5, 6.3).

TIP-INS

1. Tatum has scored in double figures in all 11 games he has played.

2. Smith is the 10th freshman in ACC history with at least 20 consecutive contests of double digits in points (20).

3. Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 22 straight games, the longest active streak in the conference, and is shooting 50.9 percent from 3-point range over his last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Duke 83, North Carolina State 72