With a midseason swoon completely in the rear-view mirror, No. 15 Florida State seeks a third consecutive dominant performance when it hosts sensational freshman Dennis Smith Jr. and North Carolina State on Wednesday. The freaky-athletic Seminoles served notice to the rest of the league by opening conference play 7-1, including wins over Virginia, Duke and Louisville that propelled them to No. 8 in the polls, but road losses at Georgia Tech and Syracuse tempered expectations for a school that hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2012 and in the top 25 for the first time since 2013.

Instead of crumbling, Florida State slayed Miami 75-57 last Wednesday and drilled Clemson 109-61 on Sunday behind a career-high tying 29 points by sophomore Dwayne Bacon. The Seminoles set school records for a conference game by shooting 66 percent from the floor, knocking down 17 3-pointers and winning by 48 points. “We’re constantly trying to challenge them both physically and emotionally to go to that level that separates good teams from great ones,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the Clemson game. “I think this team is starting to become who they will end up being and the best part is, there is still plenty of room left for improvement.” This will be the Seminoles’ first encounter with Smith, who is the reigning ACC Player of the Week after averaging 22 points, 12 assists, 6.5 rebounds and two steals in losses to Syracuse and Miami. The ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year has lived up to the hype, ranking in the top-five in the ACC in scoring (fifth - 19.2 points), assists (1st - seven per game) and steals (t-1st - 2.2).

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (14-10, 3-8 ACC): The 6-3 Smith, projected to be the fifth player taken in the 2017 NBA Draft by ESPN analyst Chad Ford, had 31 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the 84-79 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday to go along with nine assists and three steals. Smith's current scoring average would be the highest for an ACC freshman since Joe Smith of Maryland averaged 19.4 points per game in the 1993-94 season, and his seven assists per game would be the highest for an ACC freshman since Kenny Anderson averaged 8.1 in 1989-90 for Georgia Tech. Smith isn’t the only offensive threat, as 6-5 senior Terry Henderson averages 14.6 points, leads the team with 63 3-pointers and shoots 41 percent beyond the arc, while 6-8 junior Abdul-Malik Abu chips in 12 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (20-4, 8-3): Bacon (17.6 points) recorded 18 points in the first half against Clemson en route to his 33rd consecutive game scoring in double figures. The Seminoles have their own outstanding freshman in 6-10 Jonathan Isaac (12.8 points, 7.9 rebounds), who is projected as the sixth pick in the 2017 draft by Ford and recorded three consecutive double-doubles against North Carolina, Notre Dame and Louisville in mid-January. Junior point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes contributes 10.3 points and 4.8 assists, while sophomore Terance Mann adds 8.8 points and 4.5 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State swept the two-game series in 2015-16 as Bacon scored 35 points, while Abu had 33 and 18 rebounds in the two games.

2. Smith is the first ACC freshman to record two triple-doubles in the same season since Virginia's Ralph Sampson in 1979-80.

3. Bacon began league play with consecutive 20-plus scoring outings but hadn’t reached that mark for eight straight games before finding the mark against the Tigers.

PREDICTION: Florida State 84, North Carolina State 71