N.C. State snaps skid with win vs. Georgia Tech

N.C. State got 21 points from Terry Henderson and 18 from Dennis Smith Jr. to break a seven-game losing streak and defeat Georgia Tech 71-69 on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Wolfpack seemed to put the game away with a late-12-2 run, capped by Maverick Rowan's 3-pointer, that gave them a 62-48 lead with 3:09 left. Georgia Tech came back and pulled to within a point on a 3-pointer from Tadric Jackson with four seconds left.

Jackson missed a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Smith and Henderson each had three 3-point baskets, with two of Smith's coming just before the shot clock expired when the Wolfpack tried to milk the clock and protect their lead. Henderson was 7-for-11 from the field and Smith was 6-for-13.

N.C. State (15-14, 4-12 ACC) got a game-high 10 points from Abdul-Malik Abu.

Georgia Tech (16-12, 7-8 ACC) was led by Josh Okogie with 25 points, Jackson with 17 points and Quinton Stephens with 11 points and nine rebounds. Ben Lammers, the team's leading scorer, was limited to six points and was 1-for-9 from the field.

Henderson sparked a 10-2 run in the second half when he drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and a short jump shot. That, followed by a Ted Kapita jumper, gave the Wolfpack a 29-20 lead with 5:21 left in the half. Henderson had 12 and Smith scored 10 in the first half, which N.C. State led 39-30.

Georgia Tech was able to stay close thanks to Okogie. The freshman scored 14 points to offset the poor half experienced by Lammers, who was held to one point.

Georgia Tech plays again on Sunday at Notre Dame. N.C. State returns home on Saturday to play Virginia.