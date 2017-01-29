Preview: North Carolina State at Louisville

Just as North Carolina State's Dennis Smith Jr. is emerging as perhaps the most dominant player in the ACC, Louisville is running low on options who could potentially slow him down. Faced with the possibility of being without their top two point guards for at least another week, the 14th-ranked Cardinals hope they can be one of the few teams to bottle up the impressive freshman floor general Sunday when they host the Wolfpack.

Louisville lost starter Quentin Snider for approximately 2-3 weeks to a hip injury in a Jan. 14 win over Duke but has played some of its best basketball of the season without him in part due to the emergence of graduate transfer Tony Hicks, who will be sidelined 4-6 weeks after breaking a bone in his hand Tuesday against Pittsburgh. Even with Hicks limited to 20 minutes, the visiting Cardinals crushed the Panthers 106-51 to send Pitt to its second-most lopsided loss in its 111-year program history. Smith has persevered through his team's own injury woes and is coming off arguably his finest game Monday after scoring a season-high 32 points in an 84-82 victory against No. 17 Duke to give NC State its first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995. "We've taken a few hits obviously. I think it shows a lot about character after you take a few hits to come and win a game like this here," Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried told reporters.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ACC Network

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (14-7, 3-5 ACC): Smith has topped 30 points in two of his last four outings and looks every bit like the player considered by some services as the nation's top point guard recruit, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring (19.5 points), first in assists (6.5) and first in steals (2.2) Fellow freshman Ted Kapita (5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds) returned from a two-game absence and posted his first career double-double in only 19 minutes of action off the bench, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting with 10 rebounds. Following a four-game lull in which he averaged 6.3 points on 37.5-percent shooting, third-leading scorer Abdul-Malik Abu (11.7 points) is scoring 19.5 points per game on 60.7 percent from the field over his last two outings.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (17-4, 5-3): In a game in which coach Rick Pitino said his team played "brilliant basketball" and called it "by far our best 40 minutes of basketball," the Cardinals shot 58 percent from the field (including 12-of-22 from long-range), outscored Pitt 52-12 in the paint and outrebounded the Panthers 48-26. Sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell (team-high 14.1 points) bounced back from a six-point performance in last weekend's loss at Florida State with a career-high 29-point effort against the Panthers, going 9-of-13 from the field and a career-best 6-of-8 beyond the arc. With Snider and Hicks both sidelined, Pitino suggested to reporters freshman sharpshooter Ryan McMahon (2.6 points in 5.8 minutes) and former walk-on David Levitch (2.3, 9.7) will take on increased roles.

TIP-INS

1. After averaging 10.6 bench points over its first nine games, NC State is getting 23.1 points per game from its reserves over the last 12.

2. The Cardinals have rejected at least four shots in 16 of their 21 games and are tied for sixth in Division I with 6.2 blocks per game.

3. Monday's victory gave Wolfpack coach Mark Gottfried his 400th career victory.

PREDICTION: Louisville 82, North Carolina State 68