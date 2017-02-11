Wake Forest missed out on a big road victory last time out and faces a must-win situation for its NCAA Tournament hopes Saturday when struggling North Carolina State pays a visit for an ACC battle. The Demon Deacons had won two straight games before coughing up an eight-point lead in the second half en route to an 88-81 loss at Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Sophomore forward John Collins extended his string of 20-point ACC performances to seven for Wake Forest with 24 to go along with 14 rebounds and hopes to take advantage of the Wolfpack’s porous defense. “I think he’s starting to understand how good he is, how athletic he is,” Demon Deacons coach Danny Manning told reporters of the 6-10 Collins. “He’s starting to understand the nuances of the game and creating post position and getting to the free-throw line.” North Carolina State has dropped four consecutive games after a 95-71 setback against Florida State on Wednesday and is last in the league in scoring defense (79.6). Collins recorded 21 points and nine rebounds as visiting Wake Forest rallied to defeat the Wolfpack 93-88 on Jan. 21.

TV: Noon ET, RSN

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA STATE (14-11, 3-9 ACC): Leading scorer Dennis Smith Jr. (18.8) matched his season low with eight points at Florida State on Wednesday after pouring in 31 in the loss to Miami (Fla.) four days earlier. The Wolfpack are in the middle of the pack in the ACC in rebounding with a plus-1.5 margin, but were pounded on the boards 49-25 at Florida State and coach Mark Gottfried called that the biggest issue. Senior guard Terry Henderson (14.7 points) and sophomore guard Maverick Rowan (12.7) are both shooting better than 40 percent from behind the arc.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (14-10, 5-7): Collins’ streak of 20-point games is the longest in the ACC since former N.C. State star T.J. Warren accomplished the feat 15 times in a row during the 2013-14 campaign. Collins averages 17.9 points and a team-high 9.5 rebounds while shooting 59.8 percent from the field and sophomore guard Bryant Crawford chips in 15.1 points and a team-most 5.8 assists. The Demon Deacons boasts four players with at least 37 made 3-pointers and sophomore guard Keyshawn Woods (37) is making 46.3 percent from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. N.C. State junior F Abdul-Malik Abu had a team-high 20 points in the first meeting and leads the team in rebounding (7.1).

2. Wake Forest is second in the ACC and ninth in the nation in free-throw shooting percentage (77.5).

3. Wolfpack F BeeJay Anya (3.1 points, 1.4 blocks) was held out of Wednesday’s game for disciplinary reasons and his status is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Wake Forest 77, N.C. State 72