Wake Forest rolls past N.C. State

Sophomore forward John Collins scored 23 points, and Wake Forest blew out North Carolina State 88-58 on Saturday at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sophomore guard Keyshawn Woods finished with 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and sophomore guard Bryant Crawford added 16 points for the Demon Deacons (15-10, 6-7 in the ACC), who bounced back from a road loss against Notre Dame and won for the third time in four games.

It was the eighth straight 20-point-plus performance by Collins, who is fueling a late-season surge by Wake Forest.

Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. finished with 17 points, and sophomore guard Torin Dorn added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolfpack (14-12, 3-10), who have lost five in a row and have not won since upsetting No. 18 Duke on Jan. 23.

Wake Forest quickly built a double-digit lead, behind hot starts by Collins and Crawford.

Brandon Childress' layup put the Demon Deacons up 21-10 with 8:19 left in the first half. Collins had 14 points on six-of-seven shooting in the first half and Wake Forest went into halftime with a commanding 44-24 lead.

Smith, the Wolfpack's impressive freshman, got off to a slow start and had only four points with three turnovers at intermission. It was a dismal first half altogether for North Carolina State, which shot only 36.7 percent, missed all five of his 3-point shots and committed 10 turnovers.

Wake Forest poured it on in the second half, with senior forward Austin Arians hitting a pair of early 3-pointers. The Deacons' lead grew to 65-36 at the 13-minute mark.

It doesn't get any easier for the Wolfpack, who host No. 8 North Carolina on Wednesday.

Wake Forest travels to Clemson on Tuesday.