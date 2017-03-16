Preview: North Dakota vs. Arizona

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

Arizona star Allonzo Trier’s roller-coaster season is surging forward at just the right time for the Wildcats, who earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region after beating Oregon in Saturday’s Pac-12 tournament title game. The Wildcats begin play Thursday with a first-round matchup against 15th-seeded North Dakota, which earned its first trip to the Big Dance with a 93-89 overtime victory over Weber State in the Big Sky tournament championship game.

Trier, a 6-5 sophomore guard who missed the first 19 games of the season with a PED-related suspension, was named Pac-12 tournament MVP after finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds in the 83-80 win over Oregon. Center Lauri Markkanen, who averages 15.6 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds, joined Trier on the all-tournament team and figures to create plenty of trouble for the smaller Fighting Hawks. The Wildcats’ 69-62 loss to Gonzaga on Dec. 3 likely cost them a No. 1 seed, but they earned a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title after winning six of their final seven games. Coach Sean Miller’s squad will need to be careful not to rest on defense against sharpshooting North Dakota, which averages 80.5 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.

TV: 9:50 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (22-9): The Fighting Hawks are led by senior guards Corey Baldwin and Quinton Hooker, who was named Big Sky tournament MVP after scoring 28 points in the title game victory over Weber State. Sophomore guard Geno Crandall ranks second on the team in scoring (15.6) for the Fighting Hawks, whose resume includes a win over Cal State Bakersfield along with surprising losses to Northern Arizona and Sacramento State. With the team’s small frontcourt expected to struggle against Arizona’s size, the Fighting Hawks will need to continue to hit from 3-point range to keep pace with the Wildcats.

ABOUT ARIZONA (30-4): Miller pushed all the right buttons in the Pac-12 tournament, even giving junior power forward Keanu Pinder his first start of the season in the title game so Markkanen could avoid foul trouble. The Wildcats boast an intriguing mix of freshmen and veterans, including junior point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who has played well late after battling injuries early in the season. “Really, really, really – I’ll use those words – proud of what this team has become,” Miller told reporters. “You hope it really comes together in March and that’s really what happened.”

TIP-INS

1. The winner advances to face the winner of No. 10 seed VCU and No. 7 seed Saint Mary’s.

2. Arizona is 54-30 in the NCAA Tournament, including 11-5 under Miller.

3. North Dakota is 14-3 when leading at the half.

PREDICTION: Arizona 87, North Dakota 66