North Dakota 65, Bradley 59 (2OT)
December 6, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

North Dakota 65, Bradley 59 (2OT)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Dakota 65, Bradley 59 (2OT)

North Dakota scored on its first eight possessions of the second overtime Saturday night and posted a 65-59 non-conference win over Bradley at Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Ill.

In improving to 4-4 on the season, North Dakota overcame 32.3 percent field goal shooting as well as missing 17 of its 36 free throws. It got a game-high 20 points from reserve guard Corey Baldwin and 18 from guard Quinton Hooker, whose two foul shots with 1:13 left in the first overtime forced the second extra session.

Guard Antoine Pittman scored 14 points for the Braves (1-8), while forwards Donte Thomas and Callum Barker tallied 12 each. Thomas also grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double, but Bradley shot miserably from the field (37.3 percent) and almost as badly at the line, going 9-for-22.

The Braves led 21-20 at halftime, then spurted out to a 41-31 lead when Pittman stuck a 3-pointer with 8:07 left in regulation. However, North Dakota scored the next 11 points, grabbing a 42-41 edge on two foul shots by Baldwin.

Thomas canned a jumper with 1:18 on the clock for the last points of regulation. Hooker missed a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining that could have won the game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
