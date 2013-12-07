Preview: North Dakota at Butle

Butler got off to a strong start with five straight wins but ran into some trouble in the Old Spice Classic and is now looking to dig itself out of a two-game slide. The Bulldogs will attempt to get back into the win column when they host North Dakota on Saturday. Butler put together a pair of strong efforts but ended up falling 69-67 to No. 11 Oklahoma State in the opener of the Old Spice Classic and losing in overtime to LSU in the third-place game.

Bulldogs leading scorer Kellen Dunham is fighting through some inconsistency and was held to 14.5 points on 31.4 percent shooting in the last two games of the tournament after setting an Old Spice Classic record with 32 points on 9-of-14 shooting in an opening win over Washington State. North Dakota has dropped three straight games and surrendered more than 90 points in each of the last two setbacks. After averaging 96.7 points in its first three games, North Dakota managed an average of 65 during the losing streak.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (2-4): The nickname-less North Dakota squad nearly pulled out of its funk in the final game of the Global Sports Hardwood Challenge but let a 48-45 halftime lead slip away in the 93-76 loss to Pacific. “We played hard for 40 minutes but only executed the game plan for 20,” coach Brian Jones said after the loss. Troy Huff scored 21 points in that setback and is averaging 23.2 but shot just 31.4 percent in the three-day tournament, including 1-of-15 from 3-point range.

ABOUT BUTLER (5-2): The Bulldogs dropped two two-point games in as many days but first-year coach Brandon Miller took some positives away from the Old Spice Classic. “I look at the third game in four days,” Miller told the school’s website. “We have guys that play 32, 38, 38, 42 and 44 minutes, and they gave every ounce of energy and effort they had (against LSU).” Butler, which held a three-point lead with five seconds left in regulation before giving up the tying 3-pointer, ranks fourth in the Big East in 3-point defense, surrendering 32.2 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Butler marks the first-ever Big East opponent for North Dakota.

2. The Bulldogs have won 22 of their last 25 home games, including all three this season.

3. Butler F Khyle Marshall is averaging 16.9 points but slumped to 12.5 on 9-of-27 shooting in the two losses.

PREDICTION: Butler 86, North Dakota 69