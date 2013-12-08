(Updated: CORRECTS Butler FG% in graph 2 CORRECTS North Dakota FT attempts in notes)

Butler 79, North Dakota 64: Kellen Dunham buried five 3-pointers en route to 29 points as the Bulldogs cruised past North Dakota.

Khyle Marshall added 21 points for Butler (6-2), which bounced back from a two-game slide. Dunham went 9-of-15 from the field to lead a 51.8 percent shooting effort for the Bulldogs.

Troy Huff scored 20 points as North Dakota (2-5) suffered its fourth straight loss. Jaron Nash added 10 points and Cole Stefan had nine.

Butler held North Dakota to 28.6 percent shooting in the first half and Dunham had 19 points as the Bulldogs took a 39-22 lead into the break. A jumper by Elijah Brown with 15:14 left capped a 15-4 run to start the second half and gave Butler a 54-26 cushion.

North Dakota crept within 54-39 on Huff’s layup with 11:20 left but Dunham nailed a 3-pointer on the next possession to stop the bleeding. Marshall’s dunk with 6:08 to play pushed the lead to 70-49 and the Bulldogs coasted to the finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler improved to 4-0 at home and has won 23 of its last 26 in its own building. … The Bulldogs marked the first Big East opponent for North Dakota. … Neither team shot well from the line, with Butler hitting 16-of-25 and North Dakota struggling to 11-of-17.