Preview: North Dakota at Kansas State

Coach Bruce Weber is looking for a more patient offense when Kansas State hosts North Dakota on Tuesday. The Wildcats have struggled shooting from the 3-point line, allowing opponents to challenge Kansas State with zone defenses.

“We have to find some continuity on offense where I do not have to call everything,” Weber told the Kansas City Star. “We keep trying to score off of the first action. We have to get a little bit more patient. We have to let the defense break down and then take advantage of it.” The Wildcats, who are shooting 29.3 percent from the arc, have scored more than 70 points once in their past seven games. The Fighting Hawks have won three of their past four games but are winless against Big 12 opponents. North Dakota junior Quinton Hooker has 16 straight double-figure scoring games dating back to last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (5-5): Hooker is the only Fighting Hawk averaging double figures, recording 17.6 points and 3.7 assists. Redshirt freshman Geno Crandall adds 9.3 points and has recorded 20 steals in his past five games to grab the Big Sky Conference lead (2.4). Drick Bernstine, who leads South Dakota with 7.9 rebounds, had 23 points during a seven-game stretch before scoring a career-high 20 against NAIA opponent Valley City State on Dec. 17.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (8-2): Senior guard Justin Edwards leads three Wildcats in double figures with 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists while Wesley Iwundu adds 13.5 points. Freshmen starters Dean Wade (11.5 points) and Kamau Stokes (9.2 points) have been consistent contributors and Wade leads the team in rebounds (5.8). The Wildcats have outrebounded nine of their opponents, building a plus-4.8 margin on the glass.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has used the same starting lineup in every game and its starters account for 75.3 percent of the team’s points.

2. The Wildcats have won 66 of their past 69 non-conference home games.

3. North Dakota is 0-6 against the Big 12 since moving up to Division I, including a 2012 loss to Kansas State in Weber’s debut.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 78, North Dakota 63