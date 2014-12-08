Preview: North Dakota at Minnesota

Minnesota will try for a season-long fourth straight victory when it hosts North Dakota in a nonconference game Monday night. The Golden Gophers won three in a row last month but then fell to St. John’s before beginning their latest winning streak. They started slow against Western Carolina on Friday night, but climbed on the back of DeAndre Mathieu in the second half and rolled to an 84-64 victory, their second straight game scoring 84 points.

Minnesota, the defending NIT champion, has one true small forward in Carlos Morris, who’s second on the team in scoring at 11.6 but has struggled at the free throw line (61.5 percent), one of the reasons the Golden Gophers are shooting 59.6 as a team. Minnesota’s leading scorer Andre Hollins, has improved his 3-point shooting significantly, hitting on 48.8 percent of his tries after finishing at 34.9 last season. North Dakota point guard Estan Tyler is a native of St. Paul, Minn. and the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.6.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (3-4): Jaron Nash is a 6-8 forward who leads North Dakota in scoring (13.9) and rebounding (8.7) but will likely be up against Minnesota forward Joey King, who’s an inch taller than Nash and weighs about 40 pounds more. Quinton Hooker is another Minnesota native who shares the backcourt with Tyler. He’s coming off a season-high 16 points in Saturday’s one-point win against Drake, scoring two baskets, recording a steal and a blocked shot, all in the last 43 seconds to help bring North Dakota back from five points down.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-2): The Golden Gophers scored 29 points off 24 turnovers in their latest win, helping counter a 34-26 rebounding deficit. Morris averages three steals a game with 11 in the last two games, including an eight-steal effort against Wake Forest last week, the most by a Minnesota player in nearly 15 years. Mathieu has shown quick hands on defense as well, averaging 2.3 steals through the first eight games.

TIP-INS

1. Hollins and Mathieu, who averaged double figures in scoring for the Golden Gophers last season, have scored in double figures in the same game once this season.

2. Minnesota has led at the half in its last seven games.

3. North Dakota played its last home game on Nov. 18 and won’t have another home game until Dec. 19.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 82, North Dakota 65