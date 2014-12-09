Minnesota 92, North Dakota 56: Maurice Walker scored a career-high 22 points as the host Golden Gophers won their fourth straight game.

Walker, a 6-9 senior forward who came in averaging 9.9 points, shot 9-for-11 from the floor and collected seven rebounds with three blocked shots for Minnesota (7-2). DeAndre Mathieu added 15 points and 10 assists, Carlos Morris scored 14, Joey King had 12 and Andre Hollins finished with 10, giving the Golden Gophers five starters in double figures.

Terrel de Rouen was the only player in double figures for North Dakota (3-5), scoring 11 points. Jaron Nash and Estan Tyler finished with eight points apiece and Quinton Hooker had seven points and seven assists.

Walker scored 13 points in the first 6:14 to help the Golden Gophers to an 18-12 lead. Their 9-0 run later in the opening half gave them their first double-digit cushion en route to a 34-19 lead before the scoreboard displayed a 43-26 advantage into the break.

Minnesota missed four straight field goals and two free throws to start the second half, but North Dakota could only trim two points off the deficit. Walker surpassed his career high with a layup with 16 minutes left that gave the Golden Gophers a 15-point lead, and his three-point play just over two minutes later stretched the advantage to 54-37.

GAME NOTE7OOK: Minnesota came in fourth in the nation in steals per game at 11.5 and finished with 14 while shooting 60 percent from the field. … The Golden Gophers have won 39 consecutive nonconference home games, the third-longest active streak in the nation. … North Dakota borders Minnesota but the basketball team had not played a game in the state since February 3, 2009.