Oregon 91, North Dakota 74
#Ford Motor Co
December 1, 2013 / 3:47 AM / 4 years ago

Oregon 91, North Dakota 74

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS Oregon FG% second sentence, second graph. CORRECTS North Dakota 3-point shooting second sentence, third graph. CORRECTS Moser’s rebounds second notebook item. CORRECTS teams’ rebounding totals third notebook item.)

No. 15 Oregon 91, North Dakota 74: Joseph Young scored 23 points as the host Ducks picked up the victory in the Global Sports Hardwood Challenge.

Six players reached double figures for Oregon (6-0), led by Young and Richard Amardi, who tallied 15. The Ducks shot 58.9 percent from the field.

Troy Huff led North Dakota (2-3) with 25 points, despite missing his first seven field goals. Huff was 0-for-7 from 3-point range, and North Dakota was 4-for-21 as a team from beyond the arc.

Oregon raced out to a big lead with an 18-2 spurt early in the first half that established a double-digit lead the Ducks did not relinquish for the remainder of the contest. Young tallied 15 in the first half, and Oregon took a 49-32 lead to the locker room.

North Dakota closed the gap late with a 10-3 run that cut the deficit to 11, but that was as close as it would get. Oregon made 9-of-10 free throws in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 18-2 run comes a day after the Ducks ripped off a 20-0 run against Pacific. … Mike Moser recorded a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. … Oregon outrebounded North Dakota 44-28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
