Preview: North Dakota at Utah

Utah can expect a bigger test on Friday when it hosts North Dakota in the second round of the Utah Thanksgiving Tournament. The Utes hammered overmatched Texas-Pan American 85-48 in the first round of the round-robin tourney. Delon Wright and Jordan Loveridge hardly broke a sweat, combining for 23 points in limited action in the opener.

North Dakota used a dominant first half to knock off a quality Alabama State squad in its tournament opener on Wednesday. The Fighting Sioux watched a 21-point lead wilt away in the contest but held on for the 75-68 victory. North Dakota is a perennial power in the Big Sky Conference, having won the postseason tourney in 2011 and 2012.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (2-2): The Fighting Sioux have to learn how to protect a lead if they’re going to be a threat in the Big Sky. Last week, they led South Dakota State by 10 points with under five minutes to play but fell victim to the Jackrabbits via a 3-pointer in the final seconds. North Dakota was picked to finish ninth in the conference’s preseason poll, but it earned a bid in the CollegeInsider.com tournament last season after finishing in second place in the regular season and has the pedigree to contend despite losing most of its scoring from a season ago.

ABOUT UTAH (3-1): The Utes have lost just once and outplayed No. 15 San Diego State for a long spell in that setback. Utah has a deep and talented team and one of the biggest front lines in the Pac-12. On Wednesday, it used both as the Utes got 39 points from its deep bench, including 12 from freshman Kyle Kuzma, and won the battle on the boards 35-22, led by 10 from Jakob Poeltl.

TIP-INS

1. Utah, aside from scoring 49 points against San Diego State, has scored at least 85 in its other three contests.

2. Jaron Nash leads North Dakota in scoring at 16.8 ppg.

3. The teams have never met before.

PREDICTION: Utah 80, North Dakota 68