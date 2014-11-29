Utah 90, North Dakota 53: Jakob Poeltl made all 10 of his field goal attempts and finished with a game-high 24 points and the hot-shooting Utes cruised in the Utah Thanksgiving Tournament.

Utah (4-1) won its third straight despite playing without star forward Jordan Loveridge, who missed the game with a knee injury. Poeltl and Delon Wright (23 points) more than picked up the slack combining to make 17 of their 18 shots from the floor.

Poeltl, a 7-foot freshman from Austria, added a dozen rebounds and blocked five shots, notching his second double-double of the season. Terrel de Rouen led North Dakota (2-3) with 12 points and Lenny Antwi added 10 points off the bench.

The Utes were sloppy in the first half turning the ball over nine times but led 37-26 thanks to shooting 13-for-18 from the floor. Poeltl had 14 points and six rebounds at the half and Utah never trailed.

Jaron Nash (six points) scored the first four points of the second half but Utah responded with a 10-1 run to build a 47-31 lead and pulled away. Utah shot 66.7 from the field.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Loveridge’s injury is not considered serious and he sat out as a precaution. ... Utah junior G Dakarai Tucker scored six points in his season debut. ...Kenneth Ogbe started for Loveridge and scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.