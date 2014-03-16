(Updated: CORRECTS spelling of “Bolomboy” in graph 2)

Weber State 88, North Dakota 67:Kyle Tresnak scored a career-high 27 points - 21 in the second half - as the Wildcats routed North Dakota at home to win the BigSky tournament title and earn their first trip to the NCAA tournamentsince 2007.

Tresnak was 11-of-15 from thefield as top-seeded Weber State (19-11) shot 56.6 percent,including 10-of-22 from 3-point range. Davion Berry added 19 points,Jeremy Senglin had 12 points and Joel Bolomboy added nine points and 11 boardsfor the Wildcats.

Troy Huff tallied 17 points andseven rebounds for second-seeded North Dakota (17-16), while AlonzoTraylor added 15 points off the bench. North Dakota was hurtby 1-of-12 shooting from 3-point range after averaging six 3-pointersa game coming into the contest.

The Wildcats started off hot,jumping out to an 18-6 lead just five minutes into the game, withBerry scoring seven of those points. The Fighting Sioux were able tocut it to seven several times, including with nine seconds left inthe half, but Berry hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push thehalftime edge to 10 points.

Tresnak came out on fire in thesecond half, scoring Weber State’s first 10 points and a 13-4 runmidway through the stanza pushed the advantage to 20 with 8:55 toplay. Senglin had six points in the final 4:40 to help theWildcats win easily.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Weber Stateimproved to 6-0 all-time against North Dakota. … North Dakota won the rebound battle 34-33 while grabbing 15 offensive boards in theprocess. … Weber State had lost to Montana in the conferencetournament title game in three of the last four seasons.