Preview: North Dakota at Wisconsin

A pair of talented wings will go head-to-head Tuesday night when No. 15 Wisconsin hosts North Dakota. Sam Dekker, a 6-7 sophomore, was the first player off the bench for the Badgers last season and now projects as a possible NBA first-round pick due to his athleticism and ability to score from anywhere in the half court. Troy Huff is a 6-5 senior for North Dakota who led the Big Sky Conference in scoring last season at 19.2 points.

Dekker is complimented in the starting lineup by 6-1 guard Ben Brust, who’s probably best known for his ability to rebound. He had 11 points and nine boards in a 59-53 victory last week against then-No. 10 Florida and reached double digits in rebounding five times last season. Josh Gasser returns to the backcourt after missing last season due to a knee injury and the 2012 Big Ten All-Defensive Team selection gives the Badgers another multi-dimensional guard.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (1-0): Josh Schuler and Jamal Webb started for North Dakota when they played at Wisconsin as freshmen three years ago, and Huff, Aaron Anderson and Brandon Brekke made appearances off the bench. Huff, a Wisconsin native, scored 21 points in the game and went on to break the school’s freshman scoring record. The freshman to watch this season is Quinton Hooker, who was named the top senior boys’ basketball player in the state of Minnesota last March and scored 17 points in his college debut last week.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (3-0): The Badgers delivered the impressive win against Florida but then struggled Saturday against Wisconsin-Green Bay before holding on for a 69-66 victory. Frank Kaminsky, a 7-foot center for Wisconsin, demonstrated his value by scoring 16 points, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key that sparked a 17-4 run and gave the Badgers a 60-54 lead with six minutes left. Another player who can score in bunches is guard Traevon Jackson, a free-shooting guard who’s looking to improve on his 37.2 field-goal percentage from last season.

TIP INS

1. Huff’s mother, Theresa, starred for the Wisconsin women’s basketball team from 1979-83 and graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,879) and rebounder (1,201).

2. North Dakota is one victory from reaching 1,500 in program history.

3. Wisconsin guard Riley Dearring, a runner-up to Hooker for high school basketball player of the year honors in Minnesota, announced Sunday he intends to redshirt this season.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 82, North Dakota 67