Preview: North Dakota at Wisconsin

Wisconsin bounced back from possibly the biggest upset of the season in their opener with an easy home victory Sunday, and the Badgers will look to do it again Tuesday night when they host North Dakota. Coach Bo Ryan’s squad dropped its Friday opener to Western Illinois 69-67 before routing Siena 92-65 in its next game, and Ryan may find that the loss could be helpful to keep his team’s focus against lesser opponents.

The duo of guard Bronson Koenig (20 ppg) and forward Nigel Hayes (15.5 ppg) gives Ryan one of the top scoring twosomes in the country. But as usual, the Badgers’ bread and butter is a hard-nosed defense, which has held opponents to 46.2 percent shooting so far this season. North Dakota is working on its team chemistry, as five newcomers to the team scored 73 of the team’s 99 points in its season-opening victory over Minnesota-Morris. True freshman Cortez Seales had a game-high 27 points to lead North Dakota, which shot 54.9 percent from the field in the 30-point win.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (1-0): Despite leading North Dakota in scoring in the team’s season opener, Seales said he wasn’t looking just to score. The fact that he finished with 27 points was more a testament to how much his teammates want to get him the ball, not on his mentality on the floor. “I just focus on what it takes to help the team win,” Seales told reporters after the game. “Whether that’s getting a stop, making a basket, making an assist or making an extra hustle play.”

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-1): Even with the bounce-back win over Siena, Ryan knows his team is going to have more growing pains as the season wears on. Losing players who logged 62 percent of the minutes played a year ago means the Badgers are bound to have a few more rough patches this season. “We’re going to have some nights where we’re going to look pretty doggone good,” Ryan told reporters. “And we’re going to have some nights where it might be, ‘Are those guys impersonating Wisconsin basketball players?'”

TIP-INS

1. North Dakota is 0-4 in games against the Big Ten since it moved to Division I prior to the 2008-09 season.

2. Wisconsin F Vitto Brown scored a career-best 16 points in the win over Siena.

3. Under Ryan, the Badgers have gone 105-9 at home in non-conference play.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 82, North Dakota 61