DePaul 80, Wisconsin-Milwaukee 71: Cleveland Melvin finished with 20 points and nine rebounds to power the visiting Blue Demons past the Panthers.

Brandon Young added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for DePaul (3-1), which will square off against No. 16 Wichita State on Monday when it resumes play in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at Kansas City. Jamee Crockett poured in 10 points as the Blue Demons improved to 18-3 in four seasons under coach Oliver Purnell when they score at least 80 points.

Matt Tiby posted his second double-double in three games, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin-Milwaukee (4-2), which was playing its fourth game in five days. Kyle Kelm scored a season-high 16 points and Austin Arians chipped in with 10.

Tiby’s layup with 11:42 left moved the Panthers within 52-49, but they went scoreless over a 4:34 stretch while Melvin and Young combined for nine points during an 11-0 surge. Wisconsin-Milwaukee stormed back with a 10-2 run after Tiby ended the drought to pull within six with 4:24 remaining.

Billy Garrett and Melvin answered each of the Panthers’ next three baskets as DePaul did not allow Wisconsin-Milwaukee to get any closer than six points the rest of the way. The Blue Demons committed a season-low seven turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DePaul, which won’t play another true road game until Dec. 22, improved to 12-1 all-time against Wisconsin-Milwaukee. … The Panthers played three games in three days over the weekend en route to winning the Northern Illinois Invitational. … Only one of the 13 meetings between the schools has been decided by fewer than 11 points.