Wisconsin 78, North Dakota 64

Redshirt freshman Ethan Happ and junior guard Bronson Koenig scored 17 points each to lead Wisconsin to a 78-64 win against North Dakota on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Happ, a 6-foot-9 forward, shot 7-for-11 from the field to record a career-high in points scored. He also grabbed a career-high seven rebounds for the Badgers (2-1).

Related Coverage Preview: North Dakota at Wisconsin

Happ provided an offensive spark in the first half with 11 points to push the Badgers’ halftime lead to 35-22.

Koenig shot 7 of 13 from the field, and was 3 of 6 on 3-point tries.

Besides Happ and Koenig, the Badgers’ other starters posted double-figure scoring efforts. Junior forwards Vitto Brown and Nigel Hayes contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively, and junior guard Zak Schowalter added 10.

Overall, Wisconsin shot 49.3 percent (29 of 66) from the field in earning its second straight win.

North Dakota (1-1) failed to overcome a sloppy start, which included 11 turnovers on 22 first-half possessions.

North Dakota received a game-high 19 points off the bench from freshman guard Geno Crandall, who shot 6 of 8 from 3-point range in the setback. Senior forward Drick Bernstine had 15 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Fighting Sioux, who shot 48 percent overall (24 of 50) from the field.

In a development prior to tipoff, Wisconsin officials announced that freshman forward Andy Van Vliet was ruled ineligible to play by the NCAA. Van Vliet will return for the 2016-17 season and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The NCAA decision was based on rules that state prospective student-athletes must enroll in college after high school graduation or their expected graduation date. Van Vliet, a native of Antwerp, Belgium, competed at the amateur level beyond that one-year window.