Preview: North Dakota State vs. Gonzaga

(Updated: ADDS time, TV)

Some believe Gonzaga has a chance to stand up to Kentucky and win its first NCAA Tournament, and the second-seeded Bulldogs begin their quest by taking on North Dakota State on Friday in the South Regional in Seattle. Gonzaga was in contention for a No. 1 seed before losing to BYU 73-70 on Feb. 28 in its regular-season finale - snapping win streaks of 41 at home and 22 overall, but exacted revenge from the Cougars with a 91-75 victory in the West Coast Conference tournament final on March 10. “This is a resilient group, a battle-tested group,‘’ Bulldogs coach Mark Few told The Spokesman-Review after the WCC tournament. ”We kind of grinded our way through the league, and we got back to being in attack mode (in Las Vegas). Without a doubt, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Gonzaga was rewarded as it won’t immediately have to leave the state of Washington, but must get through No. 1 seed Duke to reach the Final Four. The Bulldogs, who have lost their second game in the Tournament in the past five seasons following a Sweet 16 appearance in 2009, lead the nation in field-goal percentage at 52.4. The 15th-seeded Bison defeated South Dakota State 57-56 on March 10 to win their second straight Summit League tournament title.

TV: 9:50 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (23-9): The Bison are making their third trip to the Big Dance and know what it takes to spring an upset as they defeated Oklahoma 80-75 in overtime in the 2014 NCAA Tournament before being eliminated by San Diego State 63-44. Lawrence Alexander, a 6-3 senior guard, scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half against South Dakota and averages a team-best 18.9 points while contributing 4.6 rebounds. Freshman guard A.J. Jacobson is the only other player averaging double figures in points (11.9) and is one of seven players averaging at least 3.9 rebounds at 4.2.

ABOUT GONZAGA (32-2): The Bulldogs are 10th in the nation at 79.1 points per game and leading the way is 6-10 junior forward Kyle Wiltjer, who averages a team-best 16.7 points and contributes six rebounds while one of four regulars shooting better than 52 percent from the field. Senior guard Kevin Pangos, the WCC Player of the Year, averages 11.5 points and a team-high five assists and combines with Wiltjer to shoot 45.4 percent from 3-point range. Przemek Karnowski (11 points, 5.8 rebounds), a 7-1 junior, and 6-10 freshman Domantas Sabonis (9.5 points, team-high 6.9 rebounds) can be dominant down low.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga, which also lost at fellow No. 2 seed Arizona 66-63 in overtime this season, is making its 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

2. North Dakota State owns a plus-2.1 rebound differential and has recorded 310 assists against 312 turnovers while Gonzaga is plus-7.3 on the boards with 561 assists 359 turnovers.

3. The teams have never met.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 84, North Dakota State 64