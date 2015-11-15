Preview: North Dakota State at Illinois

Illinois, which dropped its season opener for the first time since 1998 on Friday when it lost to visiting North Florida 93-81, will try to bounce back against defending Summit League champion North Dakota State on Sunday afternoon. The game is the second of four the Fighting Illini are playing at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield, Ill. -- about 85 miles from campus -- while renovations at their normal arena in Champaign, the State Farm Center, are completed.

Illinois, who lost starting point guard Tracy Abrams during the summer to a ruptured Achilles and starting guard Kendrick Nunn to a thumb injury in October, have lost Abrams’ replacement junior Jaylon Tate indefinitely after he underwent surgery Saturday on a dislocated finger. “It was an open dislocation, so they wanted to take him back to make sure they get it popped back into place,” Illinois coach John Groce told the Champaign/Urbana News-Gazette. “It was open, and we just want to make sure we don’t have any situation where infection might take place on an open wound. We took him back to Champaign to make sure it’s cleaned properly and also to take an X-ray to make sure it is not broken and it was just dislocated and popped back in.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (1-0): The Bison will be trying to make the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year and got off to an excellent start in that regard with a remarkable 79-71 come-from-behind overtime win at defending Big West regular-season champion UC Davis on Friday. Trailing 69-60 with less than two minutes remaining, the Bison scored 19 straight points -- nine in a row to force overtime and then 10 more to open the extra period. Sophomore guard Paul Miller led the Bison with 20 points while 6-6 junior forward Dexter Werner -- a preseason second team all-Summit pick -- finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds and senior guard Kory Brown also had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds).

ABOUT ILLINOIS (0-1): Mike Thorne Jr., a 6-11 graduate transfer from Charlotte, had an impressive debut in the loss to North Florida while scoring a game-high 25 points on 11-of-20 shooting and grabbing a game-high 14 rebounds in 28 minutes of action. Junior guard Malcolm Hill, an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick as a sophomore when he averaged 14.4 points and shot 38.9 percent from 3-point range, also had a double-double -- scoring 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five assists. “If we’re going to be a really good basketball team, we’re going to have to defend a lot better than we did (Friday night),” Groce told reporters, pointing to North Florida’s field goal (52.2) and 3-point (51.5, 17-of-33) shooting percentages.

TIP-INS

1. Illinois leads the all-time series 4-0, but the teams haven’t played since Dec. 22, 1981 when the host Illini defeated the Bison 90-61.

2. The Illini had a nation’s best 32-game win streak in November -- including 21-0 under Groce -- snapped with the North Florida loss.

3. Junior F Darius Paul, a former MAC Freshman of the Year at Western Michigan, was dismissed by the Illini following his arrest for vandalism, public intoxication and resisting arrest during the team’s summer tour in France.

PREDICTION: Illinois 84, North Dakota State 78