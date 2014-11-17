Preview: North Dakota State at Iowa

Despite a great performance from star Alex White in an opening-season rout Friday, Hawkeye nation is still stinging over last season’s late collapse after creeping into the top-10 in midseason. With aspirations of a Big Ten title and deep postseason run, Iowa lost seven of its final eight games, including an overtime loss against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament play-in round. The Hawkeyes’ second chance to rebuild fans’ faith takes place Monday when North Dakota State visits in a 2K Classic regional round game. Iowa fans really will get a chance to see how this group stacks up when it plays No. 10 Texas in New York’s Madison Square Garden on Nov. 20 in the semifinal of the 2K Classic. The Longhorns, who return every player from last season, dismantled North Dakota State on Friday, 85-50. Even though Horizon Player of the Year Taylor Braun and two other all-league performers have graduated, the Hawkeyes can’t overlook the Bison, who took down Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (0-1): The defending Horizon regular-season and tournament champions were picked to finish fifth this season under first-year coach and one-time team manager David Richman. The Bison shot just 27 percent and were outrebounded 51-32 in the opener against Texas, as Lawrence Alexander scored 16 points and tied his career high with four 3-pointers. The senior guard dropped a career-high 28 points on Oklahoma last season.

ABOUT IOWA (1-0): White showed Hawkeye nation Friday there’s no need to worry about the loss of Devyn Marble, the school’s fifth all-time leading scorer who is now in the NBA. The 6-9 White, a first-team All Big 10 selection a season ago and the only returning player in the conference to average 13 points and seven rebounds, had 17 points, five rebounds and six assists in the first half alone. “He’s got unbelievable ability to impact a game in so many different ways,” coach Fran McCaffery said afterwards. “A couple times when we didn’t shoot the ball in the hole, he tips it in, offensive rebound, transition opportunities, finishing on the break.” Marble’s replacement, defensive-minded junior Anthony Clemmons who averaged just 2.4 points in limited time last season, connected on 4-of-7 shots and finished with 12 points.

TIP INS

1. The Bison won the only other matchup, 21-17 way back in 1933.

2. Iowa is riding a 25-game nonconference home win streak dating to November 2011.

3. Iowa F Jarrod Uthoff scored 13 points against Hampton as he hit a career-high four 3-pointers in five tries.

PREDICTION: Iowa 82, North Dakota State 53