No. 25 Iowa 87, North Dakota State 56: Gabriel Olaseni led a balanced attack with 14 points and the host Hawkeyes started fast in each half to pound the Bison.Jarrod Uthoff had 12 points and Adam Woodbury added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa (2-0), which will get its first real test of the season Thursday against No. 10 Texas in New York’s Madison Square Garden in the semifinal of the 2K Classic. Anthony Clemmons scored 11 points and Aaron White added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Hawkeyes posted their 26th straight non-conference home victory dating to November 2011.

Lawrence Alexander made a career-high six 3-pointers en route to 21 points for North Dakota State (0-2), which lost Horizon Player of the Year Taylor Braun from last year’s team that knocked off Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Paul Miller scored eight points as the Bison shot only 26.9 percent from the field.

The Bison scored the first hoop but Iowa scored the next nine points to open the deluge. Clemmons and Josh Oglesby knocked down two shots apiece from the arc and Uthoff drilled another in the first 11 minutes for a 27-15 lead, and Iowa closed the half on a 12-2 run for a 43-26 edge.

Clemmons and Uthoff connected from the arc again as the Hawkeyes scored the first 15 points of the second half and put the game out of reach. In one stretch, Olaseni scored nine straight points for the Hawkeyes as they stretched the lead to as many as 35.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bison won the only other matchup, 21-17 back in 1933. … Iowa shot 53.6 percent from the field. … Despite the poor overall shooting, the Bison did hit 10-of-27 attempts from 3-point range.