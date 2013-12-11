Preview: North Dakota State at Notre Dame

The schedule is about to get decidedly more difficult for Notre Dame, which will play its third game in five days when it hosts North Dakota State on Wednesday night as part of the Gotham Classic. The Fighting Irish struggled to beat Delaware and Bryant in their first two games of the event, which features five teams playing four games apiece. It is Notre Dame’s final home tuneup before a pair of pivotal neutral-site games against Big Ten Conference foes Indiana and No. 2 Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a 70-59 home victory over Bryant, which lost by four points to visiting North Dakota State on Saturday. The teams also own victories over Santa Clara - Notre Dame winning by 15 points at home and the Bison prevailing by six points on the road. North Dakota State, which is riding a four-game winning streak, has almost everyone back from last season’s 24-10 team that was a consensus choice to win the Summit League in a preseason coaches poll.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA (6-3): The Bison have an experienced and balanced lineup that features six players averaging between 16.6 and 9.1 points, led by senior guard Taylor Braun and the senior forward tandem of Marshall Bjorklund and TrayVonn Wright. Shooting is the calling card of North Dakota State, which ranks 13th nationally in field goal percentage 51.3 percent. The 6-8, 250-pound Bjorklund has never shot below 64.7 percent in his career and is averaging 14 points while shooting a blistering 69.7 percent.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (7-2): Senior guard Jerian Grant not only leads the Fighting Irish in scoring (19.8 points) but his production is coming at the most opportune times. Grant reached 20 points for the fifth time in nine games with a 23-point effort Monday against Bryant, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:28 to play that staved off a comeback. He also pumped in 25 points in Saturday’s win versus Delaware, again rising to the occasion with a pair of jumpers in the final two minutes to squelch a rally.

TIP-INS

1. Fighting Irish swingman Pat Connaughton has double-doubles in back-to-back games and three of his last four.

2. Bjorklund ranks fourth all time and is the NCAA’s career active leader in field goal percentage at 66.7.

3. Notre Dame is 59-4 in its last 63 home games, but one of those defeats came against Indiana State last month.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 71, North Dakota State 63