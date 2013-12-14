Preview: North Dakota State at Ohio State

No. 2 Ohio State might have more than it bargained for when red-hot North Dakota State pays a visit Saturday night as part of the Blackrock Gotham Classic. The Bison are riding a five-game winning streak and pulled off a big-time upset at Notre Dame on Wednesday behind 26 points from Marshall Bjorklund. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey told the Chicago Tribune that the Bison are “very good — an old, experienced team” and referred to Bjorklund as a “bear.”

The Buckeyes have relied on their traditional lock-down defense, entering the week ranked third in the NCAA in scoring defense (54.5 points allowed per game). After getting blown out by the Buckeyes 86-48 on Dec. 11, Bryant coach Tim O’Shea told the Columbus Dispatch, “There are a few teams in the country that will contend for the national championship legitimately, and clearly Ohio State is one of them. … They play national championship-caliber defense.”

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (7-3): The good news for the Bison as they get set to face the vaunted Buckeyes defense is that they enter the weekend ranked eighth nationally in field-goal percentage at 51.3 percent. Bjorklund himself is shooting an astonishing 71.1 percent while the team’s leading scorer, Taylor Braun, is averaging 16.2 points on 45.9 percent from the field to go with four assists per game.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (9-0): Lenzelle Smith Jr. seems to have taken over the role vacated by the departure of Deshaun Thomas, averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for Thad Matta’s Buckeyes. Another key for Ohio State has been a surge from center Amir Williams, who has made 11-of-14 field goals in the last two contests while adding nine rebounds and six blocks against Bryant. After a slow start, mainstay point guard Aaron Craft has put up almost identical numbers to last season’s averages — 10.2 points, 4.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State has held seven of nine opponents to 60 points or fewer.

2. With the win over Notre Dame, North Dakota State became the second team in Summit League history to defeat an ACC opponent on the road.

3. Ohio State has won three games by 30-plus points.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 78, North Dakota State 55