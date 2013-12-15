FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio State 79, North Dakota State 62
December 15, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

Ohio State 79, North Dakota State 62

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS time in graph 5)

No. 2 Ohio State 79, North Dakota State 62: Lenzelle Smith Jr. led the way with 18 points and eight rebounds as the Buckeyes dispatched the visiting Bison.

LaQuinton Ross scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-0), which shot 10-for-20 from 3-point range, including three each from Ross and Smith. Sam Thompson and Marc Loving added 12 points apiece for the Buckeyes, who are 10-0 for the second time in four years.

Taylor Braun led the Bison with 21 points while Marshall Bjorklund chipped in with 12. The Bison were outrebounded 36-26 and shot 5-for-17 from 3-point range.

Ohio State steadily built its lead in the first half as Ross racked up 13 points and Smith scored 10. The Buckeyes finished the half on a 10-2 run to bring a 41-28 advantage to the locker room.

Loving was the leader in the second half, knocking down three 3-pointers on his way to nine points after the break. The Buckeyes built their biggest lead - 25 - on Ross’ jumper with 4:32 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Aaron Craft racked up seven assists to become the Buckeyes’ all-time leader with 581, surpassing Jamar Butler’s 579. ... Ohio State C Amir Williams suffered a lower leg injury early in the second half, but returned and finished with four points and nine rebounds. … Bjorklund has scored in double figures in eight straight games.

