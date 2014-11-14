Preview: North Dakota State at Texas

In 6-11 post player Myles Turner, Texaslanded one of the nation’s top recruits, one who was courted heavily bythe likes of Kansas and Duke. But it’s the freshman’s team-first approach thathas coach Rick Barnes and the 10th-ranked Longhorns excited headinginto Friday night’s season opener against visiting North Dakota State. “When Mylesvisited campus, the one thing he felt was that he was able to be around otherplayers that felt the same way, that they just wanted to have a great team,”Barnes said last month at the Big 12 Conference Media Day. “They wanted towin, and they would know that their individual goals would be met by buyinginto each other and really wanting to be the best team that they could be.”

The Longhorns should at least have one the nation’sbest frontcourts as Myles will team with a pair of returning starters in CameronRidley and Jonathan Holmes, both preseason All-Big 12 honorable-mentionselections. The 6-9 Ridley and 6-8 Holmes combined to average 24 points and15.4 rebounds last season for Texas, which led the Big 12 inrebounding. It all adds up to a tall order for the Bison, who have lost theirhead coach and top three scorers from last season’s squad which swept the SummitLeague regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the third round ofthe NCAA tournament.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, LonghornNetwork.

ABOUT NORTH DAKOTA STATE (2013:14: 26-7): With 50combined victories over the last two seasons, the Bison are coming off the mostsuccessful two-year run in the program’s history, but coach Saul Phillips leftto take over at Ohio during the offseason, and nine-year assistant Dave Richmanhas taken the reins in Fargo. His immediate task is replacing a decorated classof six seniors, which included leading scorer and 2013-14 Summit League Playerof the Year Taylor Braun. North Dakota State will rebuild around returningstarting guards Lawrence Alexander (11.1 points, 2.6 assists lastseason) and Kory Brown (7.0 ppg, 1.7 apg).

ABOUT TEXAS (2013:14: 24-11): The Longhornsreturn all five starters from last season’s squad, which finished 11-7 in theBig 12 and posted an NCAA tournament win for the first time in three years.Along with Ridley and Holmes, point guard Isaiah Taylor is also a preseasonAll-Big 12 honorable-mention selection after averaging 12.7 points and ateam-leading four assists last season. Texas, though, will be aimingto improve its shooting percentages after ranking no higher than eighth in the10-team conference last season in field-goal, 3-point and free-throw accuracy.

TIP-INS

1. Friday’s game is the first of four for eachschool in the 2K Classic benefitting the Wounded Warrior Project.

2. Texas is ranked in the preseason USA Today CoachesPoll for the 12th time in the last 14 seasons, but it’s theLonghorns’ highest preseason rank since they opened the 2009-10 campaign at No.3.

3. While this will be the first meeting betweenthe two schools, North Dakota State is 1-7 all-time against Big 12 foes sincejoining the Division I ranks in 2004, with its only victory coming in an 80-75overtime win over Oklahoma in the second round of last season’s NCAATournament.

PREDICTION: Texas 78, North Dakota State 60