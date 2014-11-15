(Updated: FIXES North Dakota St rebound total 2ND graph)

No. 10 Texas 85, North Dakota State 50: IsaiahTaylor scored a game-high 18 points and highly touted freshman big man MylesTurner debuted with 15 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks off the benchas the Longhorns dominated the visiting Bison in the 2K Classic and seasonopener for both teams.

Jonathan Holmes added 15 points as the only otherplayer to score in double figures for Texas, which won its 13thstraight season opener. The Longhorns outrebounded North Dakota State51-32 and held the Bison to 27.4 percent shooting (17-of-62).

Lawrence Alexander had 16 points andstarting backcourt mate Kory Brown had 10 for North Dakota State, a fellow2013-14 NCAA Tournament participant and the defending Summit League champion. PaulMiller added seven points off the bench, but the Bison reserves were outscored32-14.

The Longhorns led 38-18 at the half and expandedthe advantage to 53-22 on Demarcus Holland’s free throw with a little more than14 minutes remaining. North Dakota State would only get as close as 55-28before Texas cruised to the final buzzer.

Texas scored the game’s first eight points andled 20-4 at the midpoint of the opening half. Turner’s free throw with a littlemore than four minutes remaining gave the Longhorns a 32-9 advantage at the finalmedia timeout before North Dakota State was able to pull within 20 points atintermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas, which is serving as one offour regional hosts in the 2K Classic, will automatically advance to the Nov. 20 semifinals at Madison SquareGarden. … The Longhorns, who struggled with 3-point shooting last season,missed 15 of their 22 attempts from beyond the arc Friday night. … North DakotaState is now 5-6 in season openers since joining the Division I ranks in 2004.