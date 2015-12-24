Utah State 76, North Dakota State 62

Junior forward Jalen Moore had 18 points and nine rebounds, leading Utah State to a 76-62 victory over North Dakota State on Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

Sophomore guard Julion Pearre scored 17 points for Utah State (8-3). Senior guard Chris Smith added 15 points and eight rebounds.

Sophomore forward A.J. Jacobson scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead North Dakota State (9-4). Sophomore guard Paul Miller contributed 16 points.

Utah State trailed 23-22 after Jacobson made a layup, but 3-point goals by Moore and Smith sparked an 8-0 run for the Aggies.

The Aggies were clinging to a two-point lead before outscoring the Bison 9-2 over the final 2:31 to take a 43-34 lead into the break.

The Aggies went up 55-41 on a 3-pointer by Pearre with 14:06 to play and took a 64-48 lead with 9:50 remaining. The Bison cut the deficit to nine with 2:47 to go, but they couldn’t get any closer.

Utah State shot 54.2 percent from the field while holding North Dakota State to 39.3 percent shooting. The Aggies outrebounded the Bison 38-26.