Preview: Northeastern vs. Florida State

Florida State and Northeastern will try to leave the Puerto Rico Tip-Off on a positive note Sunday as they wrap up the tournament with a matchup in the third-place game. Both teams won their openers in surprising fashion - the Seminoles upsetting No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth and Northeastern coming from 14 points down in the second half to surprise Georgetown - but neither could duplicate those efforts in the semifinals. Both sides feature a combination of skilled and rugged frontcourt players who know how to wear opponents down.

Northeastern is led by 6-8 forward Scott Eatherton, a former St. Francis (Pa.) star who transferred to Northeastern in hopes of playing against the type of competition he has faced in this tournament. He had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory against Georgetown and put up another double-double against Charlotte, proving he can hold his own against players from top programs. Florida State is led by 6-8 forward Okaro White, who’s also coming off a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort against No. 13 Michigan.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN (2-3): Reggie Spencer compliments Eatherton in the post and can make opposing defenses pay if they try and double-team his wingman. A day after scoring a career-high 18 points against Georgetown, he came back with 11 points and 12 rebounds against Charlotte. Spencer figures to get a good test from Florida State big man Robert Gilchrist.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-1): The Huskies could be scratching their heads trying to figure a way to guard Montay Brandon. The 6-7 wing started 22 games at point guard last season but can also play above the rim and rebound like a forward, evident by his 14-point, 11-rebound effort against VCU. Northeastern will likely counter with 6-6 guard David Walker but he may not have the athleticism to stay in front of Brandon.

TIP INS

1. The starting center for the Seminoles is 7-3 Boris Bojanovsky and his back up is 7-1 Michael Ojo, while the Huskies don’t have a player taller than 6-8.

2. Florida State G Ian Miller has scored in double figures in four straight games after reaching double digits in five games all of last season.

3. Northeastern G Demetrius Pollard tied a school record with eight 3-pointers on 11 attempts last week against Central Connecticut State but is a combined 3-for-12 from beyond the arc in the other four games.

PREDICTION: Florida State 75, Northeastern 68