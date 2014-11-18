Preview: Northeastern at Florida State

Florida State was sparked by some of its younger players in a season-opening victory and will go after another when it hosts Northeastern on Tuesday in the second round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic. The Seminoles fell behind Manhattan Saturday before coach Leonard Hamilton turned to a trio of underclassmen, including Robbie Berwick, Dayshawn Watkins and Jarquez Smith, to improve to 12-1 in season openers. “I thought Robbie and Dayshawn played a lot better than they have practiced,” Hamilton told reporters. “Their ability to come into the game and be calm and execute the things we had in our game plan said an awful lot about them.”

After falling behind by 10 points to the Jaspers - a NCAA tournament team last season - Hamilton turned to his youngsters, who quickly broke down Manhattan’s zone press defense and spearheaded a 21-7 run that handed the Seminoles the lead for good. Smith finished with 13 points and Berwick 11 while the Seminoles held the Jaspers to 28.6 percent shooting for the game. “This was a game that a lot of us in coaching try to avoid early in the year,” Hamilton told reporters. “You try to play people that give you a little bit more of an opportunity to get your feet under you a little. We didn’t have that luxury and this team challenged in a way I think we needed.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN (1-0): The Huskies opened their season with a come-from-behind victory over crosstown rival Boston University in the Coaches vs. Cancer Tripleheader at TD Garden in Boston. David Walker had career highs with six 3-pointers and 23 points as Northeastern avenged a loss in last year’s season opener. “I‘m so proud of Davey,” Northeastern coach Bill Coen told reporters. “He’s come so far and developed so much over the last few years and he really has become a complete player. His versatility is a bonus for us. I couldn’t be happier with his performance.”

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-0): Despite the improved play of some underclassmen, the Seminoles will need experienced players such as junior Aaron Thomas and senior Kiel Turpin to come through if they are to end a two-year NCAA tournament drought. Thomas, the leading scorer a year ago with 14.5 per game, had 14 points against Manhattan, and Turpin, who was granted a sixth year of eligibility after missing last season with a leg injury, added 13. “We have a roster with players who have experienced success and who have won big games during their careers,” Hamilton told reporters. “We need their experience to translate into even more success in terms of victories over good teams for our program to get back to where we were when we won the ACC championship and played in four consecutive NCAA tournaments (2009-12).”

TIP-INS

1. Following the game with Northeastern, the Seminoles will travel to Uncasville, Conn. for a pair of Hall of Fame Tip-Off games with Providence and Massachusetts.

2. The Seminoles posted a 62-60 win over Northeastern last season in the first ever meeting between the teams.

3. Florida State has won 197 games since the 2005-2006 season, more than any other ACC team besides Duke and North Carolina.

PREDICTION: Florida State 78, Northeastern 65