Northeastern 76, Florida State 73: David Walker scored 22 points as the Huskies won a non-conference game on the road.

Walker hit 7-of-10 from the field, including all four 3-point attempts, while Quincy Ford posted 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (2-0). Scott Eatherton contributed 16 points and Reggie Spencer came down with seven rebounds for Northeastern.

Aaron Thomas registered 24 points, six rebounds and six steals, but committed seven turnovers for the Seminoles (1-1), who saw their streak of nine straight non-conference wins at home snapped. Montay Brandon supplied 16 points and seven rebounds while Phil Cofer chipped in with 14 points.

Just when it looked as if Northeastern would pull away, at one point leading 49-42 following three free throws by Walker, Florida State countered with a 14-2 run and assumed a five-point advantage with 13:23 remaining. The Huskies answered with three quick buckets before both teams endured a four-minute scoring drought, setting up the final seven minutes, during which Walker’s three-point play with 3:15 left gave Northeastern the lead for good.

After a difficult start, which included going 1-of-6 from the field and falling behind 18-9, the Huskies stormed back behind Walker, who scored 11 points in a little over four minutes, including nine on 3-pointers, to put Northeastern up 25-22 with 7:31 left in the first half. The Seminoles answered behind 14 combined points from Brandon and Cofer, but Walker hit another triple and Ford made a layup to put the Huskies up 40-38 at halftime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Walker, who had a career-high six 3-pointers in a win over Boston University, just missed equaling his career high in that game of 23 points. ... Both teams shot better than 50 percent in the first half, with Northeastern making 15-of-27 to 17-of-30 for the Seminoles, who received 13 first-half points from Thomas. ... Both Ford and Eatherton made 7-of-14 shots from the field for Northeastern, which made 11-of-14 from the line.