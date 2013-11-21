(Updated: CHANGES “who” to “which” in 2nd graph CORRECTS “eight” to “six” in 4th graph CORRECTS time in 4th graph CORRECTS time in 5th graph CORRECTS spelling of Navidad in notes)

Northeastern 63, Georgetown 56: Reggie Spencer had 18 points and nine rebounds as the Huskies rallied from a 14-point second half deficit to shock the Hoyas on the opening day of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Scott Eatherton added 12 points and 10 rebounds and David Walker also finished with 12 points for Northeastern (2-2), which will meet Charlotte in the second round. T.J. Williams contributed 10 points off the bench for the Huskies.

D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 14 points, the only player in double figures for Georgetown (1-2). Josh Smith and Markel Starks added nine points each for the Hoyas, who shot 23 percent from the floor in the second half.

Georgetown went nearly six minutes without a field goal in the second half, allowing Northeastern to go on a 14-0 run and tie the score at 40 with 11:53 remaining. Northeastern took its first lead of the game at 48-46, fell behind by three again and closed the game in a 7-0 run.

Georgetown surged to a 9-0 lead before Northeastern got its first points with 16:48 left in the opening half. The Huskies closed the gap to five points midway through the half before the Hoyas were able to stretch their lead back to 36-25 at intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Demetrius Pollard, who tied a Northeastern school record by making eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points in Saturday’s blowout victory against Central Connecticut State, fouled out with 17:09 left and Georgetown winning 40-28. He finished with one point. … One of the best players in Northeastern history is J.J. Barea, a native of Puerto Rico … The Hoyas last played in Puerto Rico at the 1984 Copa Navidad Tournament.