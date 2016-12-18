Preview: Northeastern at Michigan State

Michigan State looks to continue its current three-game winning streak when it hosts Northeastern in a non-conference contest Sunday night. The Spartans are playing their fourth straight home game after a rough first couple of weeks of the season that saw them play ranked opponents across the country.

The time at home has helped coach Tom Izzo integrate his freshmen into his lineup even more, though leading scorer and rebounder, Miles Bridges, remains sidelined with an ankle injury. In Bridges' absence, fellow freshman Nick Ward has stepped forward, averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Senior guard Eron Harris has been up and down this season, but he's scored in double figures in each of the last five contests, including a 20-point showing in the Spartans' last outing. The Huskies come in off a two-point victory at Vermont, making it every game the team has played this season that has been a margin of 10 points or less.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN (5-5): The Huskies' T.J. Williams has been a one-man gang for much of this season, leading the team in both scoring (21.9) and assists (six). Williams has definitely been garnering the defensive attention, attempting more than twice as many free throws as any other Northeastern player. So far, the senior has been able to hold up to the pressure, scoring at least 17 points in each contest.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (7-4): While the freshman class is getting more minutes for Izzo, someone has to give up minutes to make room for the younger players. Junior guard Tum Tum Nairn was supposed to be making room for Cassius Winston, but he's coming off a season-best 34 minutes against Tennessee Tech, with Izzo using both players at the same time often. The duo is showing its effectiveness -- together and apart -- by averaging a combined 13.6 assists and two turnovers over the last three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State G Matt McQuaid is expected to return to action after sitting out a game while going through concussion protocol, though the team says he didn't suffer a concussion after banging heads with Ward in practice.

2. The Spartans' bench has outscored the opponents' reserves in nine of 11 contests.

3. Michigan State G/F Kyle Ahrens set new career highs with seven rebounds and 27 minutes against Tennessee Tech.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 76, Northeastern 67