Northeastern upsets Michigan State

Senior forward Alex Murphy had 18 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead Northeastern to an 81-73 upset of Michigan State on Sunday at the Breslin Center.

Senior guard T.J. Williams, who entered the game averaging 21.9 points, scored 15 of his 17 points after halftime and added nine rebounds and four assists for the Huskies (6-5). Junior guard Devon Begley contributed 16 points, including a 10-for-10 performance from the foul line, and six assists.

Michigan State freshman guard Cassius Winston had a game-high 21 points and 10 assists. Freshman center Nick Ward had 15 points, seven rebounds and six blocks for the Spartans (7-5), who saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Senior guard Eron Harris added 11 points.

Michigan State's leading scorer and rebounder, freshman forward Miles Bridges, missed his fourth consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Harris' transition 3-pointer with 14:11 remaining gave Michigan State its first lead since the opening minute at 45-43. Winston's fast-break layup capped off a 17-4 Spartans run and nudged the lead to six, 51-45.

The Huskies responded with a 12-4 spurt. Bolden Brace's 3-pointer with 8:51 remaining put Northeastern back on top, 57-55. Brace's second triple of the game made it 64-59 Northeastern with 5:55 left.

A layup and a 3-pointer by Murphy extended the Huskies' lead to eight with under three minutes remaining. The Huskies closed out the game with free throws.

Williams made just one of seven shot attempts and committed four turnovers in the first half, yet Northeastern led 36-32 at halftime. The Huskies held a slim lead most of the half with three players contributing eight points apiece, including Murphy, who hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left.

Ward led the Spartans in the opening half with 10 points and five blocks.