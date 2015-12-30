FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Carolina State 72, Northeastern 66
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

North Carolina State 72, Northeastern 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

North Carolina State 72, Northeastern 66

Guard Anthony Barber scored 29 points as North Carolina State pulled away from a tie in the final minutes to defeat Northeastern 72-66 on Tuesday night at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

With the score knotted at 57-57 with less than four minutes remaining, North Carolina State guard Caleb Martin made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions for his first points of the game.

Guard Maverick Rowan’s 16 points -- 14 in the second half -- and forward Abdul-Malik Abu’s 10 points and 12 rebounds helped lift the Wolfpack (10-3) in the team’s last nonconference game. North Carolina State has a six-game winning streak.

Barber shot 11-for-20 from the field.

Forward Quincy Ford scored 15 points, guard David Walker had 13 points and guard Caleb Donnelly added 12 points for Northeastern (8-5), which played the first of three games in the state of North Carolina in a five-day period.

Northeastern, which was aiming for its second victory against an Atlantic Coast Conference team this season, was outrebounded 39-28.

North Carolina State led 27-25 at halftime despite shooting 32.3 percent from the field.

The Wolfpack’s 12-0 run in the second half created a 50-41 lead before Northeastern, which finished with 11 3-point baskets (and 13 2-point buckets), responded.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.