Preview: Northeastern at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt will try to shake off a tough loss and finish the non-conference portion of its schedule on a high note when it hosts Northeastern on Saturday night. The Commodores committed 12 turnovers and surrendered nine offensive rebounds while getting outscored by 14 points in the second half Monday against visiting Saint Louis in the 12-point loss. Rod Odom needs a bounce-back game after shooting 3-for-15 and matching his season low with six points against the Billikens.

Both teams are in the bottom 10 percent in Division I in free-throw shooting; Northeastern checks in at 63.9 percent from the stripe and Vanderbilt at 62.6. This comes one season after Northeastern set a Colonial Athletic Association record by converting all 27 of its free throws in an overtime victory against Georgia State. The Huskies had success at the line in Tuesday’s loss against Richmond, finishing 22-for-27.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, N/A

ABOUT NORTHEASTERN (3-10): Scott Eatherton continues to make his transfer from St. Francis (Pa.) to Northeastern look like a wise move. The 6-8 junior forward is averaging 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds and produced his nation-leading 10th double-double of the season in the loss to Richmond. Eatherton has been remarkably consistent this season, scoring 20, 21 or 22 points in seven of 13 games this season.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (7-4): Damian Jones was the only player for the Commodores to score in double figures in the loss to Saint Louis and the 6-10 center will likely be assigned the task of guarding Eatherton. Vanderbilt has a second 6-10 freshman in Luke Kornet, who has steadily seen his role increase this season. Kornet prefers to play on the perimeter, taking 25 of his 44 field-goal attempts from 3-point range while averaging just two rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt’s last three opponents have shot just 17.5 percent from 3-point distance.

2. Vanderbilt leading scorer Eric McClellan has been held to single digits in the last four games after reaching double figures in the first seven.

3. Northeastern has outrebounded nine of its opponents this season.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 69, Northeastern 65