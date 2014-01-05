Vanderbilt 79, Northeastern 49: Rod Odom made all four of his 3-point attempts and scored a career-high 21 points as the host Commodores closed out their non-conference schedule with a decisive victory.

Freshman center Damian Jones added 16 points and a season-high six blocks and Eric McClellan scored 14 points for Vanderbilt, which shot 62.5 percent from the field and made 8-of-12 3-pointers. Kyle Fuller contributed 11 points off the bench for the Commodores (8-4).

Reggie Spencer scored 15 points to lead Northeastern, which shot 31.5 percent from the floor en route to losing for the ninth time in the last 10 games. Scott Eatherton, who came in leading the nation with 10 double-doubles, finished with six points on 1-for-6 shooting and eight rebounds for the Huskies (3-11).

McClellan had the hot had early, scoring all 12 of his first-half points in the first eight minutes to help the Commodores to a 16-8 head start. Spencer sank a jumper to keep Northeastern within single digits near the midway point of the first half, but the Huskies missed their next nine field goal attempts, allowing Vanderbilt to open up a 41-15 advantage.

Northeastern finished with one field goal over the final 10 minutes of the first half and shot 26.9 percent from the field in that span. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, shot 76 percent in the opening half, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vanderbilt’s last four opponents have combined to shoot 19.7 percent from 3-point distance. … The Commodores improved to 11-0 all-time against teams from the Colonial Athletic Association. … Vanderbilt opens SEC play Tuesday at Alabama.