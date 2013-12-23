Preview: Northern Arizona at Arizona

Top-ranked Arizona puts its undefeated record on the line when it hosts state rival Northern Arizona on Monday night. The Wildcats, who clawed their way back from an 11-point, second-half deficit to defeat Michigan a week ago, got 21 points from Aaron Gordon in hammering Southern last time out. Gordon is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds to join the list of elite freshmen in the nation.

Northern Arizona needed to rally in the final minute to end a four-game slide last time out. The Lumberjacks slipped past Grand Canyon, a fledgling Division I program, 63-61, getting the go-ahead basket by Max Jacobsen with 18 seconds left. With a win, Arizona will complete its non-conference slate undefeated for the second straight season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA (3-7): The Lumberjacks may find it hard to generate much offense against the Wildcats. Arizona has been one of the nation’s top defensive teams this season, allowing opponents to shoot just 37.3 percent from the floor and 28.5 percent from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Northern Arizona enters the game averaging just 66.8 points, which is 295th nationally, and is shooting just under 42 percent from the field.

ABOUT ARIZONA (12-0): The Wildcats already own quality wins over San Diego State, Duke and Michigan and don’t appear headed for another major test until Jan. 9 when they visit UCLA. Arizona, which has beaten Northern Arizona 29 straight times, takes nine days off after this game before opening Pac-12 Conference play against Washington State. The Wildcats have won 26 straight regular-season non-conference games at home.

TIP-INS

1. A win would give Arizona the third best start in program history.

2. Arizona is the first team from the Pac-12 to be ranked No. 1 since 2006.

3. Monday is the second time Northern Arizona has played Arizona while it was ranked No. 1. The Lumberjacks fell to the Wildcats 101-66 on Nov. 27, 2002.

PREDICTION: Arizona 95, Northern Arizona 63